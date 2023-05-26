Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.83 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,890. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -465.11%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

