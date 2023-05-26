Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Takes $416,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. 7,193,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,278,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

