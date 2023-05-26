Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Takes $405,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.94. 489,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,040. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.51 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

