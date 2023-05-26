Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 355 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 0.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $661.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,956. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

