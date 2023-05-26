Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Invests $397,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Amgen comprises about 0.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.61. 1,548,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,275. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.48 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

