Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$2,760,000.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

TSE KXS opened at C$184.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 448.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.86. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$119.48 and a 12-month high of C$190.31.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.05 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.733897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinaxis Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.