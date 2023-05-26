Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637. Keppel has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 40.43%. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

