Keep Network Market Capitalization Tops $116.00 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $116.00 million and $176,653.39 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,896,476 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

