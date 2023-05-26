Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.90. 18,739,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,420,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

