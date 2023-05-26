Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 412,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,969. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

