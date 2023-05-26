Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $74.80. 3,438,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

