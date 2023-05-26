Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 15,806 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 226,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,341. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

