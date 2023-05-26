Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,996,000 after acquiring an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after acquiring an additional 196,344 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.10. 4,744,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,184,392. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $424.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

