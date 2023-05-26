Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.92 on Friday, hitting $386.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,220,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,601,945. The firm has a market cap of $956.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $394.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

