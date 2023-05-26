Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 220 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.9% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.16. The company had a trading volume of 336,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

