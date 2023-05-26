Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after buying an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,070,000 after buying an additional 104,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.38. 1,452,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

