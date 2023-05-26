Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $345.94 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $345.94 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,750,487,764 coins and its circulating supply is 18,750,487,984 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,737,822,803.86712. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01574379 USD and is up 8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $14,067,429.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

