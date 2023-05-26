K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 27,536 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 27,536 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 4.8 %

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. 839,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,215. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.