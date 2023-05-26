K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914,949 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment makes up approximately 1.1% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after buying an additional 641,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 528,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,775. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -72.51%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

