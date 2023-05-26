K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 185,736 Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Selina Hospitality Stock Down 9.7 %
Selina Hospitality stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 293,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,286. Selina Hospitality PLC has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.
Selina Hospitality Company Profile
