K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 179,257 Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.36% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTC. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 49.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $7,387,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 171,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Trading Down 1.4 %

NSTC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 3,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

