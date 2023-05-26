K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 10,112 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,381. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

