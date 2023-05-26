K2 Principal Fund L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 51.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,182,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 253,527 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 8,636,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,345,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

