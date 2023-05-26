Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Cut to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.
Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
