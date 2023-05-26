Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.3219 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is presently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

