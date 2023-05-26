JSF Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Generac by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,394,000 after acquiring an additional 276,082 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Generac by 11,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,969,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 178,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

