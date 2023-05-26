JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC) Trading Down 1.3%

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.06 and last traded at $50.06. Approximately 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75.

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste, and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

