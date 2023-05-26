JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stelco (TSE:STLC) a C$48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price target on Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Stelco and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.25.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$42.89 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

