JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01). 17,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £269,028.00, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.41.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

