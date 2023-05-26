John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

