Jin Zhao Sells 1,125 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Diodes Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Diodes stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
