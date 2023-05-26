Jin Zhao Sells 1,125 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diodes Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

