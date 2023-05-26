Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of JMHLY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

