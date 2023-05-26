Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.77. 8,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 23,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.