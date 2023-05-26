Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.77. 8,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 23,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
