J.Safra Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1,573.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,057. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.