J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $38,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 670,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,509. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

