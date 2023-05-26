J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1,045.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

