iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 401,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 577,572 shares.The stock last traded at $101.71 and had previously closed at $100.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

