iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.38 and last traded at C$16.39. 233,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 369,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.59.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.21.
