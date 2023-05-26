iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.38 and last traded at C$16.39. 233,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 369,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.59.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.