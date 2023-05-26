iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 89,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,115. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

