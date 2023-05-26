iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 189,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,616. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

