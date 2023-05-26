iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,669,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $102.09. 90,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,059. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.