iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $259.25

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $259.25 and last traded at $259.24, with a volume of 575045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.22 and its 200-day moving average is $232.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.