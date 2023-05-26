iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 37,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 13,795 shares.The stock last traded at $150.29 and had previously closed at $148.72.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.