iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000.

IDV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 821,132 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

