iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Up 0%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.37. 15,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 59,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $596.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

