iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Down 83.0% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the April 30th total of 637,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Rating) by 387.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,361 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 22,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.