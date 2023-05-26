iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,550,105,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 85,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,505. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.