iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.77 and last traded at $90.07. 313,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 591,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8,777.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,084,000.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

