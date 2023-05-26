iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

