iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,512 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 69.7% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,634. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

